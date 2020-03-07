PM Oli likely to be discharged from TUTH on Monday

Sabitri Dhakal

Kathmandu, March 6

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who underwent kidney transplant for a second time on Wednesday, is likely to be discharged from Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Monday as he is recovering faster than expected, according to doctors who performed surgery on him.

“He is feeling better than yesterday and has started moving around the hospital bed from today. His health is better and his vital signs are sound. The blood parameters are also good and are improving,” said Dr Uttam Kumar Sharma, a urologist and kidney transplant surgeon, head of Department of Urology at TUTH, who was in the PM’s medical team that performed the transplant.

The PM is now on a normal diet. “We have started giving him normal diet such as rice and pulses since this morning. He is eating well,” said Dr Dibya Shah, a nephrologist, who is also PM’s personal medical doctor.

Staplers, which are used to close surgical wounds, will be removed on the tenth day of the surgery. “But it will depend on how his wound heals. If the wound heals early then the staplers will be removed early,” said Dr Sharma. Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital usually discharges patients who undergo kidney transplant surgery on Wednesdays and on Mondays. “If everything goes well, the PM will be discharged on Monday,” said Dr Sharma. “But again it will depend on his health condition.”

Kidney transplant patients should maintain personal hygiene to prevent health complication such as infections. This means the PM should not visit places where risk of contracting infection is high even after he is discharged. He also should not lift heavy objects and should refrain from exerting physical and mental pressure on him. “Though we don’t recommend a complete bed rest, he should avoid taking excess work load. He should also restrict travel for the time being and cut down on face-to-face meetings,” said Dr Sharma.

The executive head of the country, who was on dialysis for over six months after the organ transplanted 12 years ago started malfunctioning, will not have to undergo dialysis now onwards. But he will have to take immunosuppressant throughout his life. Immunosuppressant drug reduces strength of the body’s immune system to reduce the chances of rejection of transplanted organs.

The prime minister got a new kidney from his niece, Samiksha Sangraula. Sangraula is also recovering well. “She has pain. So, we will discharge her only after she recovers fully,” said Dr Sharma.

Prime Minister Oli’s chief advisor Bishnu Rimal tweeted that he had a telephonic conversation with him today. “I got the opportunity to speak with the prime minister today for the first time after his surgery. The PM told me to tell his friends that his health was improving at a rapid pace. He said he’d soon return to work.”

READ ALSO:

A version of this article appears in print on March 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook