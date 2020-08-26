Prohibitory order in Kathmandu valley extended till September 2

KATHMANDU: The ongoing prohibitory order in Kathmandu valley has been extended further by a week till the midnight of September 2.
A meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur had taken a decision that prohibitory order in the three districts of the valley would be extended by a week in view of the rapidly rising cases of coronavirus infection.
The meeting, which also saw the participation of heads of security forces, had taken place on Tuesday evening.
It has been learnt that prohibitory regulations will further be tightened and no movement will be allowed expect for those carrying out essential services.
A meeting of the valley’s Crisis Management Centre had forwarded its recommendation to the Home Administration to continue the regulation that was clamped on August 20 and extend it by a week.
On Monday, local governments of the three districts had decided that the offices of local authorities would suspend all their services, except for the essential ones, till August 31 keeping in mind the steady rise in number of Covid-19 cases.
Kathmandu valley currently houses the highest number of active Covid-19 cases wherein Kathmandu is the district with highest number of people undergoing treatment for the disease at present, in the country.
