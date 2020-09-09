KATHMANDU: The District Administration Offices of the three districts in Kathmandu valley have decided to ease the ongoing prohibitory order that had been issued on August 19.
As per the new provision, vehicles will be allowed to ply the roads based on the odd-even rule. As per the rule, vehicles with number plates ending in an even number will be allowed to run on the roads on even dates while those with odd numbers will operate on odd dates.
See Kathmandu District Administration Office’s full statement, here.
Likewise, it has been decided that shops selling food items, poultry, etc will be allowed to operate in the morning till 11 am and from 5 to 7 pm.
Likewise, certain days have been allowed for shops to operate. The existing regulation will apply in terms of operation of restaurants and hotels according to which only take away and home deliveries are allowed.
The Chief District Officers of all three districts will issue their respective statements regarding the areas and conditions of the new regulation.
However, restriction will remain as it is for all the entry points to Kathmandu valley as vehicles will not be allowed to enter any of the three districts unless in emergency cases.
