Province 5 opposition leader no more

KATHMANDU: Leader of the opposition party of the Province 5 parliament, Baldev Sharma Pokharel has passed away. He breathed his last on Monday afternoon.

Pokharel, 82, was suffering from lung cancer, which had metastasised to other parts of the body. He had been bed-ridden for over a year.

The Nepali Congress leader was the senior most memeber of the Province 5 provincial assembly. Pokharel was active in the party for over six decades. His final rites will be performed at Devghat.

He is survived by his wife and six children.

