THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Wednesday reported a massive surge in daily coronavirus cases as record-high 737 infections surfaced in the last 24 hours in the three districts.

This is the first time the total cases in the valley topped 700.

Of the total cases reported today, 652 were detected in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 60 cases were recorded in Lalitpur and 25 in Bhaktapur.

The number of infections detected in the valley in the last 24 hours is 47.8 per cent of the total cases reported in the country on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the valley had witnessed 676 cases.

Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal while the number of active infections is over 6000 in the valley.

As per the Health Ministry’s today’s data Morang, Sunsari, Siraha, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Makwanpur and Rupandehi are the eight districts with over 500 active infections. Likewise, five districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu and Mustang — have zero active infections, on today’s date. Currently, the valley is in a state of semi-lockdown as the government has eased the prohibitory order in the three districts last week. Nepal reported over 1500 infection in a single day for the first time on Wednesday taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 58,327.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook