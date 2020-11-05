Report on ways to address COVID impact submitted

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4
A report on Rapid Gender Assessment, recently released by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, in collaboration with non-government organisations, including UN Women, has made recommendations to the government to address the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable groups.
Groups most affected by the COVID-19 are daily wagers, farmers, landless women, women working in entertainment sector, women from the Dalit and Madhesi communities, gender and sexual minorities, differently-abled women, adolescent girls, women headed households, displaced women, and those living with HIV/AIDS.
As per short-term recommendations, the report has recommended to address the current shortcomings in all quarantine centres and improve the facilities to ensure safety, security, dignity and specific needs of vulnerable and excluded groups. The authorities have been urged to engage women networks and excluded groups in the high-level committee formed for COVID-19 response mechanism and ensure their participation and representation in coordination mechanisms at all levels.
“It is necessary to provide immediate support to ensure food security of the most vulnerable households through unconditional cash transfer and in-kind assistance by adjusting social security allowances, livelihood and relief support provisions to address the needs of marginalised groups,” read the report.
As per the report, there is also a need to strengthen sex, age, diversity and disability data recording and analysis mechanism for all crisis situations to mainstream gender responsiveness in all humanitarian actions.
“The authorities should ensure access to information for all in community through the use of various information channels and local language, disseminate simple messages to raise awareness about negative impacts of COVID-19 and ensure that women and girls have access to safe and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services,” it read.
The report has also stressed the need to roll out gender responsive economic stimulus packages, especially for daily wage workers, vulnerable and marginalised groups to prevent them further falling into the trap of destitution trap, which forces them to accept risky jobs.
As per its mid and long-term recommendations, the authorities have been urged to increase access to psychosocial counselling throughout the country for people of all ages; integrate mental health and psychosocial issues in training curriculum and school textbooks in partnership with government and non-government entities; and design future programmes to address long-term social, political and economic impacts of the COVID-19.
“The government should strengthen gender responsive budgeting across health, protection, education, agriculture, service and manufacturing sectors to address economic and social needs of the most marginalised and vulnerable women, especially during humanitarian crisis response and recovery,” read the report.
A version of this article appears in print on November 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
POKHARA: Home Secretary Maheshwar Neupane laid the foundation stone of the Armed Police Force (APF) Border Outpost (BOP) building scheduled for construction in Lomathang Rural Municipality-4 along the Nepal-China border in Mustang on Wednesday. Home Secretary Neupane along with APF chief Insp Read More...
SIRAHA: Properties worth Rs 2.5 million were gutted after a scrap store was engulfed in flames in Lahan Municipality-3 of Siraha district, on Tuesday night. It has been learnt that the scrap store at Kushwaha Chok by the East-West Highway caught fire from burning wastes from the adjoining liq Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 3,309 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 182,923. Of the total infections, 1,304 are females and 2,005 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,878 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Va Read More...
WILMINGTON, DEL/WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the US election with millions of votes still uncounted after his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-c Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,878 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total infections, 737 are females and 1,141 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,570 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhakta Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported the highest single-day death toll from coronavirus infection. The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing that as many as 30 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours. W Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Indian Army Chief MM Naravane arrives in Kathmandu Watch Video https://youtu.be/pSQ6oSrsRVc Video Courtesy: Nepali Army Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has urged all health institutions and laboratories — authorised by the government to conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests — to take caution as some of the passengers travelling to foreign destinations with negative PCR reports have tested posi Read More...