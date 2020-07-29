KATHMANDU, JULY 28
Rift between the co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) deepened further today, as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli unilaterally postponed the scheduled meeting of the party’s Standing Committee.
The rival faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, however, held the Standing Committee meeting in the absence of Oli and termed Oli’s unilateral move to postpone the meeting against the party statute, Standing Committee member Asta Laxmi Shakya told THT. Thirty-one members of the Standing Committee close to Dahal and Nepal were present in the meeting who also asked Dahal to talk to Oli and fix the next Standing Committee meeting with his consent.
Before the Standing Committee meeting today, Dahal and senior leader Jhalanath Khanal had gone to meet Oli to request him to attend the Standing Committee meeting, but they failed to convince him. Almost a dozen members of the Standing Committee who are close to Oli also did not attend the meeting.
Some members of the Standing Committee had already reached the meeting venue in Baluwatar and others were on their way when NCP party Secretariat announced that today’s meeting of the party body had been put off, as Oli and Dahal had not prepared proposals to be presented in the meeting as per the directive of the party Secretariat.
When this message of postponement was disseminated by PM’s Press Adviser Surya Thapa, Standing Committee members called Dahal to enquire about the postponement, but Dahal told them that he had not consented to the postponement.
“Oli had asked me yesterday and today about the postponement of today’s Standing Committee meeting, but I had told him that postponing the meeting again would be wrong,” said Shakya.
She said Oli was in no mood to iron out differences with the other faction. “He has been avoiding Standing Committee meetings. He does not want to listen to party leaders’ views.
How can he run the party?”
Shakya wondered. She said leaders could take decision against Oli on the basis of majority, but they had shown restraint for the sake of party unity.
Deputy parliamentary party leader of the NCP Subas Chandra Nembang, who is close to Oli, said the meeting that Dahal/ Nepal faction claimed to have held today was not an official meeting. He added that was clear from their own decision to urge Dahal to call the next meeting with Oli’s consent. He said Oli had waited for Dahal for almost two hours in the morning for consultation, but Dahal did not turn up for the one-on-one meeting with the PM.
Both co-chairs were supposed to dwell on the party’s early general convention as mandated by the party Secretariat.
Meanwhile, NCP Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam today issued a six-point statement to prevent a split in the party. Gautam said Oli should continue to hold the post of party’s co-chair till the unity convention and should continue as the PM till the next general election. He added that Dahal should continue to have executive powers and the next General Convention should be held on the basis of consensus.
He said the party should not interfere in the government’s day-to-day functioning, but the PM must consult the party Secretariat before taking decisions on key national and international issues. Gautam asked the PM to reshuffle his Cabinet after consulting the party Secretariat.
Dahal added that party meetings should be held at party headquarters. The ruling party has been holding its Secretariat and Standing Committee meetings at the PM’s official residence in Baluwatar.
Kathmandu, July 27 Employees of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, along with members of the Local Level Employees’ Union, halted all official works of the local government today, protesting the recent arrest of one of the ward chairs in the metropolis. The anti-human trafficking bureau of Nepal Po Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 The National Human Rights Commission has drawn the government’s attention to the human rights of youths staging hunger strike and asked the government to address the demands of the agitating youth. Activist, Iih, 26, an initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign and Sama Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 Nepal Rastra Bank has put various sectors into three categories on the basis of the level of impact caused by the COVID-19 — highly-affected, semi-affected and least-affected. Issuing a circular today, the central bank classified crisis-hit sectors into these segments and Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 27 India has written to the District Administration Office of Darchula in Nepal, asking the latter to stop the entry of Nepalis into Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji. India’s Dharchula Sub-district official Anil Kumar Shukla sent an e-mail to Darchula DAO on July 1 Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 Despite complaints about lack of preparations, the government is all set to implement a new curriculum for Grade XI from this academic session. The new curriculum is coming into effect as per the vision of the constitution of Nepal, federal structures and prosperous Nepal af Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has said the Policy Study Foundation is doing its homework regarding the type of election in the country in the coming days. CEC Thapaliya said so at a discussion on the performance and the annual report of the Election Comm Read More...
Pokhara, July 27 A nurse working at Gandaki Medical College tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in Pokhara. A 30-year-old nurse, who was on leave for the past one month, tested positive, said Medical Superintendent Dr Tumaya Ghale. “Since the nurse was on home leave, the hospita Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 As the government has been dilly-dallying in acquiring 50 per cent ownership of the 60-megawatt Khimti Hydropower Project, the Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee under the Federal Parliament forwarded a letter on Sunday to the Ministry of Energy, Water Re Read More...