‘Rumour of government change baseless’

GULMI, NOVEMBER 29

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that people were not interested in changing the prime minister and ministers in this situation.

Saying that those who reap benefit from unstable government are restless with the desire to topple the government, Gyawali urged them not to work against people’s interest.

Inaugurating a drinking water project at Ashwela of Satyawati Rural Municipality today, Minister Gyawali stated that people were looking for result, delivery and output from the current government.

Urging the citizens not to get disappointed because of negative messages, he argued that the country was moving ahead on the path of prosperity.

Similarly, he asked the political parties to offer constructive feedback instead of making harsh criticisms on the government’s performance.

Stating that the rumour of government change was baseless, Minister Gyawali, also the standing committee member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), warned that games to topple the government would be unfortunate.

The project was completed in two years with the investment of Rs 19.64 million from the Drinking Water and Sanitation Division Office.

A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

