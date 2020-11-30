‘Rumour of government change baseless’

GULMI, NOVEMBER 29
Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that people were not interested in changing the prime minister and ministers in this situation.
Saying that those who reap benefit from unstable government are restless with the desire to topple the government, Gyawali urged them not to work against people’s interest.
Inaugurating a drinking water project at Ashwela of Satyawati Rural Municipality today, Minister Gyawali stated that people were looking for result, delivery and output from the current government.
Urging the citizens not to get disappointed because of negative messages, he argued that the country was moving ahead on the path of prosperity.
Similarly, he asked the political parties to offer constructive feedback instead of making harsh criticisms on the government’s performance.
Stating that the rumour of government change was baseless, Minister Gyawali, also the standing committee member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), warned that games to topple the government would be unfortunate.
The project was completed in two years with the investment of Rs 19.64 million from the Drinking Water and Sanitation Division Office.
A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 28 The country’s sole secondary market witnessed a number of records broken in the trading week between November 22 and 26, with the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index surging by 6.47 per cent or 115.13 points week-on-week to scale to a new peak. Opening at 1,778.12 p Read More...
JHAPA, NOVEMBER 28 Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai today said upgradation of Chandragadi airport would be carried out as per the latest detailed project report. Upon receiving a memo submitted by Save Chandragadi Airport Committee, Minister Bhattarai clarified tha Read More...
DHARAN, NOVEMBER 28 Construction of a cold store in Sunsari’s Barahachhetra Municipality has reached the final stage, signalling an end to the plight of having to take local products elsewhere for storage. Sunsari’s Barahachhetra has developed wards in the plains and prioritised livestock Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 28 Gold and silver prices took a beating in the trading week between November 22 and 27, weighed down by resilient economic data, positive vaccine results and the start of the US presidential transition process. According to the rate list of Federation of Nepal Gold and Sil Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s leading commercial bank, Nabil Bank and leading online marketplace, Daraz, have jointly launched the Sarathi Programme. Under this strategic partnership, small and medium enterprises (SME) selling via Daraz online shopping marketplace will be able to obtain a wide range of cr Read More...
KATHMANDU: TG Shrestha won the title of the Social Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Saturday. Played under stroke play full handicap format, the Consul General of Mangolia, Shrestha finished first with the score of five-under 67. Atmaram Simkhada was runner-up at four- unde Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali tennis player Abhilasha Bista won gold medal in the ITF World Tennis Tour Circuit-I Tournament in Islamabad on Saturday. Bista teamed up with Russian Arina Valitova to win girls’ doubles section title beating Russia’s Ekaterina Suvorov and Pakistan’s Joha Asim in the final Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKHIS) reported another Covid-19 related fatality on Sunday. According to BPKIHS, a 22-year-old female from Bardibas Municipality-2 of Mahottari district passed away while undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the inst Read More...