Sajha Yatayat issues guidelines on Covid-19 safety for passengers

KATHMANDU: Sajha Yatayat has issued Covid-19 safety guidelines for passengers as a measure to prevent the spread of the disease, as it has resumed operations since July 16.

Sajha authorities have made use of face masks, sanitiser or protective gloves mandatory. They have further requested passengers to maintain safe distance while boarding or alighting the bus. Likewise, passengers have been asked to keep exact fare change with themselves so as to limit contact and use the seats allocated following safety protocol.

Moreover, the management informs that service seekers would be allowed to board and the buses will run only after they comply with the aforementioned rules.

Currently, the organisation is providing its services across Lagankhel-Satdobato-Kalanki-Thankot, Laganhel-Baneshwor-Airport-Chahabil-New Bus Park, Ratnapark-Kalanki-Swoyanbhu-Balaju, Ratnapark-Suryabinayak, Bungamati-NAC-Budanilkantha routes.

