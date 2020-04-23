Samajwadi Party and RJPN leaders at Election Commission

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN) have reached the Election Commission this morning.

They have gone there to inform the Commission about their unification deal, which they signed late on Wednesday night, and initiate the process of registering the unified party.

The new party will be named People’s Socialist Party.

Rajendra Mahato, senior RJPN leader, claimed that the parties unified after undergoing processes for about a year. He told mediapersons the newly formed party will further bolster and take necessary steps against the government’s anti-democratic moves — the promulgation of two ordinances that allows amendment of key provisions of the Constitutional Council Act and Political Party Act on Monday.

Rajendra Mahato, Sharad Singh Bhandari, Upendra Yadav, Rajendra Shrestha, among parties’ other leaders are at the Election Commission’s Office.

