Samples collected for second test

KATHMANDU: Throat and nasal swabs of two COVID-19 positive patients, currently admitted in Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital have been collected for the second round of lab test.

The samples have been sent to National Public Health Laboratory, according to the hospital.

Two patients, a 19-year old Nepali student, who had returned from France via Qatar, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22. She had arrived in Nepal on March 17 and a 32-year-old Nepali from Dhading district was confirmed as the third coronavirus patient in Nepal.

The man had returned from United Arab Emirates on March 19. He was admitted to the hospital on March 23. The health condition of both patients is normal, according to the hospital.

