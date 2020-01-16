School gets new buildings

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 15

Um Hong Gil Human Foundation handed over newly constructed buildings of Kalika Sharan Secondary School and its hostel at Jarsingpauwa in Sankharapur Municipality of Kathmandu district to the school management committee during a function held yesterday.

The new school building has 10 rooms while the hostel building has 14 rooms. Um Hong Gil Human Foundation is a non-profit organisation, operated by renowned South Korean climber and philanthropist Un Hong Gil.

Inaugurating the school handover ceremony on the school premise, former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal thanked all concerned bodies and persons for successful completion of the school project. Nepal needs to learn a lot from South Korea, which became a developed country over short period, according to Nepal, who is also a senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP). Minister of Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokhrel thanked the organisation for its work.

Gil, who has scaled 16 peaks above 8,000 metre, had vowed to construct well equipped buildings for 16 schools, specially in the hilly area of the country. Gil promised to dedicate his life for the cause of children in the area and established the foundation in 2009.

