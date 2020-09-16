Science diplomacy stressed to combat pandemic induced challenges

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 15
Minister of Education, Science and Technology Girirajmani Pokharel has said the impact of coronavirus infection on multiple sectors should be countered through the use of science and technology.
Speaking at a programme organised in the capital city ahead of the National Science Day today, Minister Pokharel argued that the whole world should be united to combat the common challenge.
“Only science and technology can counter the world’s common challenge.
We should be ready to utilise science and technology to reduce impacts of coronavirus pandemic and climate change,” Minister Pokharel said.
Minister Pokharel also said the government had given top priority to the sector of science and education by issuing national science and innovation policy last year.
This year the Eighth National Science Day will be marked on September 17 under the theme ‘Science for Health and Quality Life.’
Former Minister Ganesh Shah on the occasion said young scientists should be deployed for containing the pandemic and also for development and construction activities.
Secretary at the Ministry of Education Dr Sanjay Sharma argued that science diplomacy was more important in the current time of pandemic.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, Vice Chancellor of Nepal Academy of Science and Technology Dr Sunil Babu Shrestha and other scientists have called for capacity enhancement of young scientists.
Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel Dr Anjan Shakya, German Ambassador to Nepal Roland Schäfer and others laid emphasis on innovation and research works to cope with current challenges.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Vehicular movements along different districts that had been suspended for long will resume on September 21. A meeting of the Council of Ministers held Monday decided to allow vehicular movement from one district to another from September 21. Domestic flights will too resume on the s Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 14 Nepal government is deporting 41 Chinese nationals for ‘suspicious activities’. Apparently, they were staying illegally in the country. It is learnt that the Department of Immigration, on July 19, had ordered deportation of 22 Chinese and additional 19 on September Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 14 A landlord and his two sons were arrested on the charge of murdering their tenant Sambhu Mahato, an Indian National, over a trivial issue at Bhajungle of Kirtipur. The incident occurred on Friday when Prem Maharjan attacked Mahato with a wooden plank. Mahato was living Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, SEPTEMBER 14 Lack of staff has affected construction work of Sikta Irrigation Project, a national glory project. The project has been suffering due to lack of technicians such as surveyors needed to identify the land required for construction of the main canal and for fixing compens Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 14 After the government made PCR reports mandatory for air passengers to board flights, many people have started acquiring fake reports to board plane in Nepalgunj. It is learnt that passengers flying to Bajura’s Kolti, Humla’s Simkot and other places from Nepalgunj are o Read More...
DHARAN, SEPTEMBER 14 A 300-bed hospital to treat patients of communicable diseases is on the cards in Sundar Haraicha Municipality, Morang. The new hospital will be built by BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences on a strip of land it owns. BPKIHS, which has nine bigha land in Sundar Harai Read More...
SIRAHA, SEPTEMBER 14 Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut today said that land mafias would be booked at any cost. Addressing a programme organised by the struggle committee formed to save public land at Choharwa of Siraha, CM Raut said people involved in selling public land would be pun Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 14 The Insurance Board has amended the COVID-19 Insurance Directive today making the PCR reports obtained from private hospitals also valid to claim COVID-19 insurance. Earlier, only the reports tested at government hospitals and laboratories were valid for claims. After r Read More...