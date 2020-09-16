Science diplomacy stressed to combat pandemic induced challenges

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 15

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Girirajmani Pokharel has said the impact of coronavirus infection on multiple sectors should be countered through the use of science and technology.

Speaking at a programme organised in the capital city ahead of the National Science Day today, Minister Pokharel argued that the whole world should be united to combat the common challenge.

“Only science and technology can counter the world’s common challenge.

We should be ready to utilise science and technology to reduce impacts of coronavirus pandemic and climate change,” Minister Pokharel said.

Minister Pokharel also said the government had given top priority to the sector of science and education by issuing national science and innovation policy last year.

This year the Eighth National Science Day will be marked on September 17 under the theme ‘Science for Health and Quality Life.’

Former Minister Ganesh Shah on the occasion said young scientists should be deployed for containing the pandemic and also for development and construction activities.

Secretary at the Ministry of Education Dr Sanjay Sharma argued that science diplomacy was more important in the current time of pandemic.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, Vice Chancellor of Nepal Academy of Science and Technology Dr Sunil Babu Shrestha and other scientists have called for capacity enhancement of young scientists.

Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel Dr Anjan Shakya, German Ambassador to Nepal Roland Schäfer and others laid emphasis on innovation and research works to cope with current challenges.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 16, 2020

