Senior NCP leader Nepal’s PSO, eight other security personnel test Covid-19 positive

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nine security personnel including the personal security officer (PSO) of Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal have been detected with the coronavirus infection.

Leader Nepal’s PSO of Nepal Police and other personnel from Armed Police Force (APF) have tested positive for the respiratory infection, Nepal’s personal secretary Mohan Gautam told THT Online.

The infected persons have been sent into isolation.

Gautam further stated that the senior NCP leader and his family members, along with his personal secretaries, have tested negative for the contagion.

He added that the test results came out yesterday.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook