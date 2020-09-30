Seven Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Wednesday, tally shifts to 498

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Seven people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 498.

Two women and five men lost their lives due to this infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed.

Both the deceased women, aged 34 & 86, are from Kathmandu.

Likewise, the five deceased men are from Morang(60), Sunsari(60), Saptari(39), Kathmandu(54) and Rupendehi(82).

The Health Ministry’s data reveals that 0.65 per cent of the infected people in Nepal have succumbed to this disease.

On Tuesday, there were as many as ten Covid-19 fatalities recorded which took the death tally to 491.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook