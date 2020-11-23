Special event to mark 400th week of Bagmati clean-up mega campaign

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22
The Bagmati Cleaning Mega Campaign will enter the 400th week on January 9. Plans are afoot among the campaigners and volunteers to observe the 400th week of the campaign in Kathmandu valley in a special way.
Chief campaigner and former ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal said in a virtual discussion yesterday that the cleaning of Bagmati River and its tributaries were taken forward without forming any committee and without any monetary assistance.
The campaign of cleaning one of the most important and revered rivers in the valley was launched on 19 May 2013. He clarified that there was no monetary assistance from anyone or any organisation for the campaign. “We are doing it on our own selflessly. There has been no monetary injection into the programme as heard,” he underscored.
The campaigners had tied up with the High-Powered Committee for Integrated Development of the Bagmati Civilisation since the 12th week of the campaign, one of the reasons why rumours were doing the rounds, according to Paudyal.
Another campaigner Om Basnet spoke of the need to take forward the Bagmati cleaning campaign independently instead of forging collaboration with the committee.
Similarly, the other campaigners stressed on giving continuity to the clean-up drive with the participation of campaigners and volunteers contributing selflessly to help restore the purity of the holy Bagmati River. They added that on the 400th week of the campaign, a fishery should be started at the origin of the tributaries of the Bagmati River.
They also suggested that coordination be forged with all the 18 local units of Kathmandu valley and stressed the need to mobilise the local communities for the campaign.
Bhagwan Das Manandhar, a campaigner, had single-handedly started cleaning the river, later others joined hands with him, this was shared in the virtual discussion.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Babu Sherpa won the title of the Social Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Saturday. Played under stroke play full handicap format, Sherpa finished first with the score of three-under 69. Ang Dendi Sherpa was runner-up with two-under 70. A total of 24 golfers took Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 The price of the precious metals edged lower as the domestic market resumed trading after the Tihar holidays. According to the rate list of the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was priced at Rs 95,100 per tola when the market Read More...
MADRID: Atletico Madrid pulled off their first La Liga win over Barcelona in more than a decade as Yannick Carrasco capitalised on a blunder from Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to secure a 1-0 victory at an empty Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Belgian winger Carrasco broke the dea Read More...
SAPTARI: A wild elephant died due to electrocution in Paremara, Kanchanrup Municipality-5 of Saptari district. According to Chief of the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve Office Chandra Shekhar Chaudhary, "The elephant could have got electrocuted after coming in contact with an electricity pole." The Read More...
Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will transfer control of the @POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the social media companies said on Saturday. The @POTUS account on both platforms is the official account of the President of the United States. It is separate from the @realDonaldTr Read More...
GAZA: Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel, drawing Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Sunday. There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket fired on Saturday night damaged a factory in the southern c Read More...
BEIJING: China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth's natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang'e-5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to col Read More...
ROME: Skeletal remains of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave attempting to escape death from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago have been discovered in Pompeii, officials at the archaeological park in Italy said Saturday. Parts of the skulls and bones Read More...