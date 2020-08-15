KATHMANDU, AUGUST 14
The Supreme Court today decided to close its non-urgent court proceedings till August 31 due to spike in coronavirus cases. The court issued a press release saying it would allow urgent proceedings to go on unhindered, respecting the rule of social distancing and by adopting other precautionary measures.
The SC said it would allow urgent cases and proceedings such as registration and hearing of habeas corpus writ petition, withdrawal of cases and reconciliation process till August 31.
It has been known to all that even after the lifting of the nation-wide lockdown local authorities have been enforcing local lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. That has resulted in the court’s reducing the scope of its service.
The SC cited the reason for reducing the scope of its service saying that some of its staffers have also been infected with COVID-19 and some justices who were in contact with those infected staffers have been staying in home isolation. It said that NBA and the Supreme Court Bar Association had also urged the apex court to reduce the scope of its service in the face of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Those persons, requiring to meet the deadline for completing the court proceedings would have to appear before the court within the time frame fixed by the court on July 23, according to the SC.
Rautahat, August 13 Police fired 12 rounds of bullets and tear gas during a clash with buffalo traders in Rautahat’s Rajpur Municipality today. According to sources, the clash occurred when police tried to detain buffalo smugglers, who, using a secret route, had managed to bring 58 buffaloes Read More...
Pokhara, August 13 Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung has struck work performance contracts with ministers and the principal secretary hoping for better implementation of development projects in the current fiscal. Contracts were exchanged between the CM and ministers at a p Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus death toll overtook Britain to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. According to the Health Ministry, India reported 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours. Its total rose to 48,040 deaths, behind the United Stat Read More...
JAJARKOT: As many as six of the same family lost their lives in a landslide caused by the unabating rain last night in Naku, Mahawai Rural Municipality-3, in Kalikot district. The deceased are Raj Bahadur Bista's 13-year-old son Puspa Bista, Prabin Bista, 11, Sabina Bista, 18, and Aasha Bista, 15 Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia confirmed on Friday next month's limited-overs tour of England, boosting the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) bid to navigate past a financial crisis brought by the novel coronavirus. Beginning on Sept. 4, Australia will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Southa Read More...
KAVRE: More than 30 houses have been buried while 37 persons have gone missing in the landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality-2 in Sindhupalchok district, early on Friday morning. Read Also: Early morning landslide sweeps at least 13 houses in Sindhupalchok, many out of contac Read More...
12 new confirmed cases and one probable case Two cases outside Auckland city Ardern to announce decision on lockdown WELLINGTON: New Zealand's first coronavirus outbreak in three months has spread further, officials reported on Friday, just hours before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 13 Allegedly the mastermind in Kamaladi’s 15 kg fake gold case In notoriety, he is second only to Yunus Ansari, who is in jail Nepal Police recently launched an extensive hunt for the mastermind behind Kamaladi's 15 kg fake gold case as the headquarters was under treme Read More...