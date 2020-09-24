Supreme Court tells government not to induct Gautam in Cabinet

The Supreme Court today ordered the government not to induct Bamdev Gautam in the Cabinet or assign him any such post till the apex court issued another order in the case. Gautam was recently nominated to the National Assembly by the president on the government’s recommendation.
One of the petitioners told THT that the apex court raised moral question against Gautam’s nomination, making it difficult for Gautam to shoulder responsibility as a member of the Upper House.
The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai in response to a writ petition filed by Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathi, challenging the government’s decision to nominate Gautam to the Upper House.
The court also referred the case to the constitutional bench and issued a show cause notice to the government. The court observed that Tripathi and another petitioner, Badri Raj Bhatta, who had also challenged the government’s decision to nominate Gautam to the NA, had wondered whether or not the government had sincerely obeyed articles of the constitution, including Articles 2, 74, 78 (4), 1 (2), 3, 51 (1) 61 (4) and 66, while nominating Gautam to the NA.
The apex court observed that it needed to hear arguments of defendant Gautam before taking a decision on whether or not an interim order should be issued against the nomination of Gautam to the NA.
Tripathi had sought an interim order against Gautam, urging the court to bar him from acting as NA member and becoming a minister.
The bench referred the case to the constitutional bench saying there were constitutional questions to be settled in the case.
The bench observed that since such a case was filed at the apex court for the first time, a decision should be taken on the basis of constitutionalism, question of accountability to the sovereign people, democratic methods, constitutional policies and the principle of constitutional morality so that the court could set a permanent constitutional value regarding all those issues.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 22 Kin of a prisoner, who allegedly died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at Bir Hospital, have demanded investigation into the death. Ram Lakhan Jaiwal, 63, of Siddhartha Municipality-5, Rupandehi died at the hospital on Saturday. He had been serving sentence in the Read More...
BARA, SEPTEMBER 22 There are reports of attempts to cover up a rape incident in Subarna Rural Municipality, Bara. What is worse, an elected local representative is learnt to have been involved in such attempts. On Friday evening, a 12-year-old girl was raped in Auraiya in Subarna Rural Municip Read More...
DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 22 Byas Municipality today held a meeting with head teachers and principals of community and private schools to find a way for reopening schools that have been shut for a long time due to COVID-19. The municipality held a meeting to discuss the possibility of opening sch Read More...
POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 22 As many as 126 people lost their lives to natural disasters such as floods and landslides in Gandaki Province this monsoon. Gandaki Province Minister of Internal Affairs and Law Hari Bahadur Chuman said that most of the casualties happened in Myagdi and Baglung districts. Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 22 A probe committee formed to investigate the death of Amar Bahadur Chand, who died in Kailali Police Custody, has recommended action against three police personnel. Chand had died in the toilet of Bahuliya Border Police Post on August 12. The probe committee led by SP Raj Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 22 More and more security personnel deployed for COVID pandemic control, crime investigation, and for maintaining law and order in Saptari are contracting coronavirus. Virus infection has increased even among Nepali Army personnel deployed for burial of people dying due to Read More...
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 22 Used for testing tuberculosis, a Genexpert machine has come into operation in Rautahat District Health Office. The machine was provided by National Tuberculosis Control Centre, Bhaktapur, and installed at the Gaurbased health office yesterday. Though there are mor Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 22 Budhiganga Municipality in Bajura has decided to fine Rs 5,000 if anybody is found drinking alcohol in the municipality. The municipality also decided to slap a fine of Rs 15,000 on anybody found selling alcohol in the municipal area. The municipality was declared a Read More...