Surge in service-seekers raises risk of COVID spread

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 4
Transport management offices in Kathmandu valley have witnessed a surge in the number of service-seekers lately, posing a grave risk of the coronavirus spread.
Although all safety measures such as sanitisers and social distancing have been put in place for the service-seekers, only few service seekers seem to follow health safety measures. The Transport Management Office at Ekantakuna was found crowded on Friday.
Altogether seven security personnel were mobilised for crowd management. License Office’s Chief Sambar Bahadur Karki said due to the influx of the service-seekers it had caused difficulty for them to keep themselves safe from the risks of COVID-19. The office had been regularly conducting examinations for new licenses, and distribution and renewal since the nationwide lockdown was relaxed.
Karki said they would provide services regularly if the service-seekers observed precautionary measures. Nearly 400 people have been thronging the office on a daily basis to get their licenses renewed.
A total of 10 staffers have been stationed at five counters to distribute licenses. All the staffers have been regularly attending their duties lately, according to Karki.
He said the serpentine lines of people at transport management offices in Kathmandu valley could be due to the closure of schools, colleges and other offices.
“Those who hardly got leisure time in normal situation seem to have visited the office to get services,” he said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
LEEDS: Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno struck his first goal for the club to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday as visiting Pep Guardiola was denied victory against one of the men who inspired him to be a coach. City's Spanish boss has often spok Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has stressed that financial resources spent on nuclear weapons should be diverted to achieving the sustainable development goals for overall security and well-being of humanity at large. In his pre-recorded video address to Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 Former prime minister and leader of Janta Samajwadi Party Baburam Bhattarai, expressing solidarity with the agitating journalists has asked the government to collaborate with media houses to support the journalists hit hard by the months-long-lockdown. A group of journalis Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 The 12th meeting of the joint commission between Nepal and the European Union took place last night via video conference. A wide range of issues of mutual interest were discussed in a cordial, candid and constructive atmosphere, said a joint press release. The meeting focu Read More...
RAUTAHAT, OCTOBER 3 A construction company in Rautahat is learnt to have submitted a fake cheque for a mining contract of river products. Sah Construction Service Malangawa’s proprietor Nagendra Sah had submitted a counterfeit check worth Rs 11.1 million to Phatuwa Bijayapur Municipality to Read More...
RAUTAHAT, OCTOBER 3 Police arrested an accused in Rautahat’s Rajpur bomb explosion that took place 12 years ago. Badri Sahani, 55, from Bara’s Simraingadh Municipality-4, was held from Nepal-India border of Badki Bankul area located in Rautahat’s Baudhimai Municipality-7. After Nepali Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 The Nepal Stock Exchange nearly recovered all of the loss of the previous week, with the benchmark index going up by 0.63 per cent or 9.77 points in the trading period between September 27 and October 1. In the trading week of September 20 to 24, the local bourse had slipped Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced the reopening of business from October 1 with limited service. The hotel is implementing several safety protocols and procedures to protect the safety of its workers and guests as part of the reopening, as per a media release. Hotel employees will g Read More...