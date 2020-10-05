Surge in service-seekers raises risk of COVID spread

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 4

Transport management offices in Kathmandu valley have witnessed a surge in the number of service-seekers lately, posing a grave risk of the coronavirus spread.

Although all safety measures such as sanitisers and social distancing have been put in place for the service-seekers, only few service seekers seem to follow health safety measures. The Transport Management Office at Ekantakuna was found crowded on Friday.

Altogether seven security personnel were mobilised for crowd management. License Office’s Chief Sambar Bahadur Karki said due to the influx of the service-seekers it had caused difficulty for them to keep themselves safe from the risks of COVID-19. The office had been regularly conducting examinations for new licenses, and distribution and renewal since the nationwide lockdown was relaxed.

Karki said they would provide services regularly if the service-seekers observed precautionary measures. Nearly 400 people have been thronging the office on a daily basis to get their licenses renewed.

A total of 10 staffers have been stationed at five counters to distribute licenses. All the staffers have been regularly attending their duties lately, according to Karki.

He said the serpentine lines of people at transport management offices in Kathmandu valley could be due to the closure of schools, colleges and other offices.

“Those who hardly got leisure time in normal situation seem to have visited the office to get services,” he said.

