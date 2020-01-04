Suspicious object found in Lalitpur today morning

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A suspicious object was found in Gabahal of Lalitpur district, today morning. Police have confirmed the object to be an improvised explosive device (IED).

A pedestrian noticed the object at around 7:30 am and informed the police after which security personnel from Mangal Bazaar and Pulchok based police units reached the scene, stated Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devendra Pandey, operation incharge at Metropolitan Police Range, Jawalakhel.

“I went to the site to check the area which was cordoned off for security purposes,” DSP Pandey said. He explained that the object was a metal container that had other small objects taped to it along with wires of sorts. It also had a switch and a battery. “It was an IED assembled with local materials and was placed there with the intention to spread fear.”

A team from Nepal Army’s Lalitpur-based Rajdal Battalion disposed of the explosive device and have begun a post blast investigation, he said, adding that a report on the same would be sent to the police by tomorrow.

DSP Pandey further informed that nothing was found in the area during investigation that would point towards who placed the explosive device there. No one has taken any responsibility so far.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook