KATHMANDU: Days after their arrival in the southern plains, swarms of locusts were spotted in Kathmandu skies as the day proceeded to dusk on Tuesday.

Residents in Lainchaur, Samakhushi, Swayambhu, among other places in the capital city were reported to have spotted the crop-devouring insects in large numbers.

Many even took to social networking sites to share the news and videos and images of the locusts swarming the capital skies.

According to Metropolitan Police Circle in Swayambhu, the locusts arrived in a thick swarm and proceeded towards the south-western direction at around 5pm.

Many crows, eagles and other birds were seen feeding on the pests, said the police.

Image: Suresh Chaudhary/THT

