Thapa vows to establish RPP as strong force

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 20
Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Kamal Thapa today pledged to establish the party as a strong force.
The country would become prosperous and sovereign only by pursuing the ideology RPP as Nepal is faced with complex geo-political situation, he claimed at a virtual meeting with office-bearers and members of sister organisations of the RPP here. He stressed the need for the young members to lead the country on the path of development.
High priority would be given to build the party as a strong pro-monarchy democratic power to serve the country, he said. Thapa also pledged to establish RPP as an alternate party. Stating that the country was stuck in a difficult situation due to the wrong road map of the incumbent government, he said the new generation should be aware to safeguard religion, culture, identity and dignity of Nepali people.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
