Thapa, Zhao hold talks in Beijing

Kathmandu, January 6

Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa today held delegation-level talks with State Councillor and Minister of Public Security of China Zhao Kezhi, in Beijing, today.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests, including the promotion of bilateral cooperation in public security, cross border crime, capacity building and border management were discussed during the meeting.

Both the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation and communication between law enforcement agencies of the two countries for maintaining peace and security across the border.

They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation as agreed by the leaders of the two countries during the exchange of presidential visits in 2019, according to the statement issued by the Nepali embassy in Beijing.

Thapa assured the Chinese side that Nepal was steadfast in its one-China policy and would not allow any anti- China activities in Nepal’s territory. He thanked the Chinese side for its continued support to Nepal’s socio-economic development, including in the areas of security cooperation, human resource development and disaster relief and management.

Recalling the state visit of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to China in April 2019 and state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Nepal in October 2019, Thapa said these visits had elevated Nepal-China relations to new heights and opened new vistas of opportunities for expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation, read the embassy statement.

Welcoming Thapa to China, Zhao expressed confidence that Nepal and China would continue to work together for promoting peace, security and development.

Zhao appreciated Nepal’s commitment to one-China policy and expressed the belief that Nepal-China relations would continue to grow from strength to strength in the days to come. In the talks, Thapa was accompanied by Ambassador of Nepal to China Leelamani Paudyal and other senior officials.

Earlier this morning, Thapa visited the First Research Institute of the Ministry of Public Security of China and observed the various activities carried out by the institute. Thapa arrived in Beijing yesterday on a six-day official visit to China.

Thapa is scheduled to visit Shanghai and Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, and meet with senior officials before returning home on January 10.

A version of this article appears in print on January 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

