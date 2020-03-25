Third person tests positive for COVID-19 in Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: One more person has tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kathmandu two days after the second case was confirmed. This brings the Nepal tally for COVID-19 to three confirmed cases.

Information Officer at the Ministry of Health and Population, Ganesh Shrivastav, informed that yet another person tested positive in the country for the novel coronavirus.

The patient is currently in isolation at Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disesase Hospital.

So far 687 people have been screened for COVID-19 of which 684 have tested negative. Among the three who tested positive, one person has recovered while two are under isolation.

(Details to follow)

