Three-day Swayambhu area cleanup drive kicks off

KATHMANDU: The first day of the three-day Swayambhu area cleanup drive, in preparation of the nearing inauguration of Visit Nepal 2020 campaign, kicked off on Sunday.

Various social and tourism agencies partnered with Visit Nepal 2020 to organise the drive.

Trekking Guide Association Nepal (TIGAN) led the cleanup drive of the Swayambhu area in coordination with Visit Nepal 2020 secretariat, and other organisation including Peak Promotion Foundation, informed Sarki Sherpa, general secretary of TIGAN.

The drive will continue for three days, informed Sherpa while adding that over 200 volunteers took part in the first day of the drive including 25 students from Valley Public School.

As many as 500 kgs of garbage was collected and handed over to the Swayambhu Area Development Committee for its management, informed Paschim Paila Sanstha.

Visit Nepal 2020 secretariat provided ‘Nepal’ embossed t-shirts and caps to volunteers while the development committee provided refreshments in the drive.

