Three houses in New Baneshwor sealed off

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Three houses in New Baneswar of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-10 have been sealed off after a police personnel living in one of the houses was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

The three houses behind Bharosa hospital have been cordoned while contact tracing of the infected security personnel is being carried out, said Naroj Aryal, member of the ward office.

However, swab collection will be done one week after the completion of contact tracing. This has led to a sense of fear among the locals, as they await the result.

Specimen will be collected at a later date as symptoms, if infected, mostly appear only a week after coming in contact with an infected person.

The police personnel was stationed at the Kalimati based unit of Nepal Police.

