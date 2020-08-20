Three more traffic lights installed in valley

Kathmandu, August 19
Three more traffic lights have been brought into operation in Lalitpur to facilitate vehicular movement.
Metropolitan Traffic Police Division said new traffic lights were installed in Pulchowk and Harihar Bhavan in association with Lalitpur Metropolitan City, while the existing but dysfunctional traffic light of Jawalakhel was repaired.
Senior Superintendent of Police Bhim Prasad Dhakal, MTPD in-charge said it was making necessary efforts to install additional traffic lights in the valley, in coordination with the concerned local government.
Traffic lights are in operation in Singha Durbar, Padmodaya Mode, New Baneshwor, Putalisadak, Subidhanagar, Gairigaun, Munibhairav, Kalimati, New Thimi, Gaushala, Mitrapark, Putalisadak, Narayan Gopal Chowk, Paropakar, Tankeshwor and Mahapal.
“We are also doing groundwork to install and resume traffic lights in other intersections of the valley. There is an urgent need to find smart solutions for traffic management,” he said. SSP Dhakal appealed to all and sundry to abide by the traffic light signals.
The department of roads, in association with the MTPD had recently fixed traffic lights in 25 places of the valley that had remained dysfunctional for the past nine years.
“This has reduced one-third of the workload of the traffic police,” SSP Dhakal added. Around 1,350 traffic police have been working in the valley for traffic management.
According to MTPD, more than 1.2 million vehicles ply the valley roads on normal days. Earlier, all those vehicles were managed manually by traffic police. Moreover, they are also assigned to clear roads for scores of VIPs each day to make sure they do not get stuck in traffic jams. Traffic management has become a daunting task due to inadequate traffic lights and overhead crossings at thoroughfares and main roads of the valley.
Feature Image: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
What has changed in our lives because of this pandemic? What will our future be like? For about five months, we have had to change our lives dramatically, we have had to stop ourselves from meeting friends and family. We cannot go out to buy toys for our kids, get new clothes, and buying groceries h Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The Department of Food Technology and Quality Control has revealed that it has found some milk products, among other products, being sold in the market that are of highly substandard quality. As per the annual report of DoFTQC, it had collected around 3,198 samples for qua Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 Overview Corruption can broadly be defined as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Corruption ranges from the broad term of misuse of power and authority to moral decay. In simple terms, corruption may be described as an act of bribery or the use of public power Read More...
KATHMANDU: The 154th birth anniversary of the national luminary Yuvakavi (the Youth Poet) Motiram Bhatta is being observed today through literary events. However, no formal programme has been organised this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bhatta was born this day on Kushe Aunsi (National Read More...
DHARAN: BP Koirala Institute of Health Science, Dharan has confirmed one death due to Covid-19, on Wednesday. The 71-year-old female from Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-15, Sunsari, died at 11:15 am during the course of treatment. She is the first person to have died from coronavirus infection in D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Final rites of Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire has been carried out today. He passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 101 years. The national poet has been cremated at Pashupati Aryaghat with state honours, this afternoon. The late poet's sons, Indiwar and Rajiv Ghimire, lit the Read More...
HETAUDA: A man from Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, who passed away last night, has tested positive for Covid-19 post demise, making this the first fatality from the respiratory infection in Makawanpur district. He died at his residence in Hetauda-1. According to public health inspector Bhola C Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 681 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 28,938. The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,522 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 159 Read More...