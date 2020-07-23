Tourism minister seeks progress report

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, JULY 22

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has directed the secretary at his ministry to submit the progress report of the performance contract signed with staffers within a week.

A performance contract was signed between the minister, secretary, joint-secretary and deputy-secretary, departmental heads and deputy-secretary during the last fiscal year.

Participating in a discussion on review of the last fiscal year and plan and programmes for the current fiscal today at Singha Durbar, Minister Bhattarai said a new annual performance contract would be signed for this fiscal within a week.

On the occasion, he also instructed all the concerned to present monthly review report in the first week of every month and present the action-plan for the upcoming month. He also told them to pass the budget and programmes for the new fiscal.

The instruction coming from the minister also included holding consultations with stakeholders within three days regarding reopening of hotels and restaurants from the second week of August.

