Traffic police to send rule violation notice at home

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 20

The Metropolitan Traffic Police Division said that they were planning to introduce a new system which would allow them to send a penalty notice to the traffic rule violator’s residence.

Earlier, MTPD had started calling traffic rule violators on their mobile phones on the basis of CCTV footage to inform them about the fine they had to pay.

“But it did not work as expected as people did not take these calls seriously and did not turn up to pay the fine.

Thus, we are thinking of sending the copy of a penalty notice to their residences and upload the same information on the official website of traffic police,” Senior Superintendent of Police Bhim Prasad Dhakal said.

Calling motorists and bikers on the basis of CCTV footage is a tough task also because the Traffic Police offices don’t have their own CCTV surveillance system and have to rely on Nepal Police’s system at various places.

According to police, the new system will put pressure on the rule violators because if they do not report to traffic police office, they will be charged additional fine for not obliging with the rule.

Police claimed that they had taken action against more than 6,000 traffic rule violators based on CCTV footage.

Over 850 CCTV cameras have been installed at various places in Kathmandu valley for traffic management and security purposes.

Traffic police, however, say they need 1,500 cameras to manage traffic effectively.

