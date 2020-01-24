TRC, CIEDP office bearers take oath of office

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 23

Newly appointed officer bearers of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Commission for Investigation on Enforced Disappearance Persons have taken oath of office and secrecy here today.

Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JBR administered the oath to Ganesh Dutta Bhatta as chairperson of TRC and Yuwaraj Subedi as chairperson of CIEDP at a programme organised at the Supreme Court.

On the occasion, the chief justice also swore in newly appointed members of TRC Prachandaman Pradhan, Govinda Gautam, Man Dahal and Bishnu Pokharel and newly appointed members for CIEDP Bishwa Prakash Bhandari, Gangadhar Adhikari, Sunil Ranjana Singh and Sarita Thapa.

The recommendation committee led by former chief justice Om Prakash Mishra had recommended the candidates for both the commissions last Saturday.

The latest appointments have filled the void in both the transitional justice bodies, which were without officer-bearers for a long time.

Likewise, the newly sworn-in office-bearers of both the commissions held a meeting with Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal today itself.

Minister Dhakal urged the newly appointed members to fulfil their responsibilities in line with the essence of transitional justice and take the ongoing peace process of of the country to its logical conclusion.

He also assured that the government would provide full support to the newly appointed members.

A version of this article appears in print on January 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

