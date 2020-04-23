Two recover

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU/DHANGADI: A 32-year-old resident of Dhading who was admitted to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 was discharged by the hospital on Wednesday. Though the hospital has discharged him, none of his relatives were there at the hospital to take him home.

“We have contacted health co-ordination team in Dhading for an ambulance to take him home.

As no arrangements have been made till now, we’ll keep him in the hospital today (Wednesday),” said Sagar Rajbhandari, director, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital. The man, who returned from United Arab Emirates on March 19, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on March 24.

Indra Bahadur BK, 40, was the second person to recover on Wednesday. He was discharged from Seti Provincial Hospital after the report of his third and fourth test for novel coronavirus came out negative. Indra hails from Sundarpur in Bedkot Municipality, Kanchanpur. Indra, who worked in Uttarakhand in India, had entered Nepal via Gaddachauki border point on March 26. He was in the hospital for 18 days.So far seven people have recovered from the disease in Nepal.

