Two Sun City residents recover from COVID-19, discharged

KATHMANDU: Two members of the family residing in Pepsicola-based Sun City Apartments have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Bikash Devkota, shared that the 81-year-old woman and her 58-year-old son have been discharged today from Lalitpur-based Patan Hospital after recovering from the disease.

They had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14 while 52-year-old daughter-in-law of the woman had tested negative for the virus.

The three had returned from the United Kingdom on March 18.

With this, the total number of persons to have recovered from the disease in the country has reached nine.

