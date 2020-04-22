THT Online

KATHMANDU: Seven persons who were infected with COVID-19 and received treatment at various health facilities across the nation have recovered to go home, as of today.

As the total number of cases in the country reaches 45, the total number of recovery has touched seven, said the Ministry of Health and Population, on Wednesday.

Only today, two persons are being discharged after recovery from the novel coronavirus infection. Among them are a 40-year-old male being discharged from Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi on the 19th day of being admitted to the hospital and a 32-year-old male being discharged from Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu on the 29th day since his treatment began.

Yesterday, a 34-year-old male was discharged from Seti Provincial Hospital after 29 days of treatment. According to THT’s regional reporter, Tekendra Deuba, the person had returned to Nepal from Dubai, via Delhi, on March 20. Thereafter, he was admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward on March 24 after testing positive for the novel virus.

Prior to this, a 21-year-old youth from Lamkichuha Municipality of Kailali district, who had recently returned from India, recovered fully after staying in the hospital for 16 days. The hospital decided to discharge the patient after his second and third tests for Covid-19 came out negative.

Similarly, on April 18, a 19-year-old girl was discharged from Teku hospital after fully recovering from the coronavirus disease. She stayed in the health facility for 27 days. She had returned to Nepal from France via Qatar on March 17. Before being tested positive, she had placed herself under home quarantine upon arriving in Nepal. Her samples were collected for testing on March 22 and she was admitted to the hospital on March 23. In a candid interview, she shared her experiences of and views on the coronavirus infection, and her process of recovery.

A 65-year-old woman of Baglung Municipality-3 also battled her way through the COVID-19 infection. She was undergoing treatment at Dhaulagiri Zonal Hospital after contracting the infection. The patient was sent home after testing negative on her third and fourth consecutive tests, following 17 days of hospital stay.

The first case of recovery was the first person to have contracted the coronavirus in Nepal. A 32-year-old student at Wuhan University in China was detected with COVID-19 at Teku hospital in Kathmandu and subsequently recovered from the virus.

The total number of active cases in Nepal, as such, stands at 38.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook