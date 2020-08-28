Unbridled mobility increasing coronavirus risk

Kathmandu, August 27
Though prohibitory orders restricting mobility and non-essential services are in place in Kathmandu valley their implementation has remained poor.
People’s activities and mobility taking place in the name of emergency situations have rendered a severe blow to the government move to combat the coronavirus infection.
According to Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, Kathmandu, people were found violating security protocol and government order. People were found travelling unnecessarily.
Some people were travelling even without using face-mask, Division Chief Senior Superintendent of Police Bhim Prasad Dhakal said.
SSP Dhakal added that unhindered mobility would be further restricted since that has raised the level of risk.
Police personnel have been mobilised for surveillance of people walking on the street and so far 2,014 individuals had been booked for roaming on the street, said SSP Dhakal. He said people were travelling by using fake identity cards.
According to MTPD, as many as 7,163 vehicles were held in Kathmandu valley during the week-long enforcement of prohibitory order.
Among the vehicles held by the police, 80 per cent were two-wheeler. As many as 1,102 persons violating the prohibitory order, citing emergency situations were also booked during the period.
Temporary police posts have been set up in 45 places of Kathmandu valley to prevent people from flouting the prohibitory order.
Police have urged the people not to step outdoors except emergency work.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
