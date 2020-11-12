UNFPA, UK govt hand over IT equipment to CBS to aid upcoming census

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11
United Nations Population Fund today handed over IT equipment to the Central Bureau of Statistics as it ramps up its preparations for the 12th National Population and Housing Census, due to take place in June.
The IT equipment, which is worth Rs 72 million, had been procured by UNFPA with UKaid funding and comprises 2,250 tablets with power-banks and accessories, 35 laptops, 47 desktop computers, five mobile work-stations, one server and three high resolution printers. It will enable CBS to produce census data that meets the highest technological standards, said a press release issued by UNFPA today.
Need for high-quality and reliable population data has been underscored by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and is also essential to measure Nepal’s progress towards Sustainable Development Goals, with strong commitment of leaving no one behind. The use of innovative technology in 2021 National Population and Housing Census including tablets in selected census enumeration areas, will ensure that CBS captures detailed data on how many people are living in the country, their health and well-being, problems and prospects and socio-economic circumstances. ‘ The 2021 NPHC data will be valuable for policymakers and planners to understand the situation across the country, development needs and where or how to invest from schools to health care to roads.
The Government of Nepal is committed to conducting the 2021 NPHC in line with international standards, and to ensure that the data collected are used to improve the lives and realise the rights of those who are at risk of being left behind.
“We commit to undertake the census to address the data gap at the lowest administrative level while ensuring that health and safety precautions of our personnel and respondents is in compliance with the government guidance,” said Nebin Lal Shrestha, Director General, CBS, which has been leading census operation under the guidance of the National Census Steering Committee, chaired by vice-chairperson of the National Planning Commission.
The IT equipment will strengthen CBS’s infrastructure and capacity and complement its efforts to modernise the census operation through multi-method approach of data collection. UNFPA has been supporting the Government of Nepal to undertake the12th NPHC, recognising that reliable and timely data is the foundation of sustainable and inclusive development in Nepal.
“The census is the cornerstone of the statistical infrastructure. It provides numerical profile of the country and is of great value to the public and government alike.
UNFPA is proud to offer technical and financial support to the government to ensure that the census is of high-quality, upholds international standards and produces data that are widely disseminated for development gains,” said Lubna Baqi, UNFPA country representative in Nepal.
“The census is one of the most important chances to capture data so that government, development partners and community organisations can direct their assistance in the best way. This will help improve services provided to women, men, children, poor, vulnerable and other groups of people,” said Lisa Honan, Development Director at British Embassy Kathmandu.
A version of this article appears in print on November 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
