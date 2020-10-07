US Embassy clarifies visa law pertaining to communists

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 6
The US Embassy in Nepal today clarified that there had been no change in the policy of the government of the United States of America, or to its decades-old law regarding the members of communist parties or totalitarian regimes travelling or immigrating to the US.
This clarification comes from the embassy in the wake of criticism by some leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) over a guidance issued by the US. The US Citizens and Immigration Services, had recently issued an administrative guidance, an instruction manual, to USCIS officers for the immigration applications of people already within the US.
The policy alert stated that the US would not allow people affiliated with a communist party or a totalitarian party to enter the country if they seek adjustment of their immigration status to that of a lawful permanent resident.
Reacting to the US policy alert, NCP Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha wrote on his Twitter page, “The US has openly declared its policy of denying residential permit to anyone who has obtained membership of a communist party, living in the US or abroad. This move makes a mockery of democracy and a person’s right to become a member of any political party. It is what we call a model of capitalist democracy.”
A press statement released by the embassy today said, “Nepal Communist Party members are not automatically barred from immigrating to the US. Each visa case is adjudicated on an individual basis.”
In 1952, the US Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act, which barred people from immigrating to the United States on the basis of membership in, or affiliation with communist or any other totalitarian party.
The law provides for many exceptions and waivers. The INA doesn’t affect people wanting to visit the US temporarily.
“We welcome those diverse backgrounds and beliefs to apply for visas. We also respect Nepal’s multiparty democracy and will continue to work with the country’s elected government and people to advance bilateral ties and strengthen democracy as we’ve been doing for the past 73 years,” read the statement.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula's district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday. NA's Far Western Division Headquarter's General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trac Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 7 People travel in an open hooded vehicle in Tikabhairav, Lalitpur with no safe distancing in place, on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,551 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 90,814. Among the new cases, 1,017 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,7 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men. Nepal has mor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,099,276 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 783 new infections today. Meanwhile, 116 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 118 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of inf Read More...
PARIS: Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgi Read More...
PARIS: For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fou Read More...