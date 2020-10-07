US Embassy clarifies visa law pertaining to communists

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 6

The US Embassy in Nepal today clarified that there had been no change in the policy of the government of the United States of America, or to its decades-old law regarding the members of communist parties or totalitarian regimes travelling or immigrating to the US.

This clarification comes from the embassy in the wake of criticism by some leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) over a guidance issued by the US. The US Citizens and Immigration Services, had recently issued an administrative guidance, an instruction manual, to USCIS officers for the immigration applications of people already within the US.

The policy alert stated that the US would not allow people affiliated with a communist party or a totalitarian party to enter the country if they seek adjustment of their immigration status to that of a lawful permanent resident.

Reacting to the US policy alert, NCP Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha wrote on his Twitter page, “The US has openly declared its policy of denying residential permit to anyone who has obtained membership of a communist party, living in the US or abroad. This move makes a mockery of democracy and a person’s right to become a member of any political party. It is what we call a model of capitalist democracy.”

A press statement released by the embassy today said, “Nepal Communist Party members are not automatically barred from immigrating to the US. Each visa case is adjudicated on an individual basis.”

In 1952, the US Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act, which barred people from immigrating to the United States on the basis of membership in, or affiliation with communist or any other totalitarian party.

The law provides for many exceptions and waivers. The INA doesn’t affect people wanting to visit the US temporarily.

“We welcome those diverse backgrounds and beliefs to apply for visas. We also respect Nepal’s multiparty democracy and will continue to work with the country’s elected government and people to advance bilateral ties and strengthen democracy as we’ve been doing for the past 73 years,” read the statement.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook