Kathmandu, June 16
The Supreme Court has ordered the government to use its fund to rescue Nepali migrant workers, who have been stranded in various countries and are willing to return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order was passed by the division bench of justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Hari Prasad Phuyal, in response to a writ petition filed by Advocate Shom Prasad Luitel against the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers over the latter’s decision to operate the rescue flights at the expense of the migrant workers.
As per the court’s order, the government should use Foreign Employment Fund to repatriate Nepali migrant workers, who went to work abroad on the basis of labour permits issued by the authorised body, said petitioner Luitel talking to THT.
At present the government has Rs 5.7 billion in Foreign Employment Fund. Luitel said although the apex court did not make any ruling about undocumented Nepali migrant workers as that was not the issue in this writ petition, it was, however, government’s duty to bring back undocumented workers also from abroad.
“The government had repatriated undocumented workers in the past and it should continue to do so in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic using its own fund,” Luitel added.
The court also ordered the government to immediately start the rescue mission after framing a directive in consultation with the stakeholders, including the writ petitioner.
The court asked the government to consult stakeholders including the writ petitioner because the court believed that expert’s opinion would be helpful to rescue the stranded migrant workers, Luitel said.
“Nepalis, who are in various countries for foreign employment with labour permit, have contributed to Foreign Employment Welfare Fund.
Therefore, the government is directed to immediately rescue Nepali migrant workers to maintain balance between the legitimate aspiration of the contributors and justifiable use of the fund,” the apex court observed.
The apex court held that the government cannot shy away from its duty to rescue Nepalis, who had left the country for employment with labour permit but are compelled to return home before completion of their contract; are not entitled to get air-tickets from respective destination countries or employers; are left penniless and cannot afford to buy travel ticket and are awaiting help of diplomatic mission or labour attaché.
“Nepali citizens leave for foreign employment not only to earn for their families but also to contribute to the national economy,” the apex court observed.
The SC has also ordered the government to develop a procedure for rescue of Nepali migrant workers from its own fund by holding consultation with the concerned stakeholders including the writ petitioner.
Earlier, the government had issued a procedure, which required Nepalis to bear airfare for rescue. The government had also fixed the chargeable airfare for those willing to board the rescue flights from various countries.
The apex court also ruled that it was the duty of the labour destination counties to protect migrant workers from the COVID-19 infection and treat them if they contracted the disease and while doing so, the labour destination countries cannot discriminate against anybody on grounds of nationality or visa status and if they did that, then that would be a violation of migrant workers’ basic rights and international human rights laws. The court also ordered the government to ask labour destination countries to protect Nepali migrant workers as per the guidelines of World Health Organisation.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, June 15 A probe committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has completed its investigation into the Soti incident where six youths from the Dalit community were killed. The panel found 34 persons directly or indirectly involved in the murder of the youths and recommended life Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 All government and non-government offices reopened today after almost three months of closure due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. After the government decision to relax the lockdown in order to reopen the offices, service seekers have started throngin Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Kathmandu valley on Monday. A 28-year-old woman from Kalopul, who had gone to Gorakhpur to take care of her mother, tested positive for the contagion on Monday, two days after returning from India. A 27-year-old woman was also diagnosed wi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 Government offices have started operating in two shifts from today in line with the June 10 decision of the Council of Ministers. Accordingly, the offices will run from 8:00am to 01:00 pm in the first shift and from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the second shift. The government deci Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday that his former national security adviser, John Bolton, could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn't halt plans to publish a new book that describes scattershot, sometimes dangerous, decision-making by a president focused only on getting re-elected Read More...
WASHINGTON: The director of Voice of America and her deputy resigned Monday following recent clashes with the Trump administration that have sparked fears about the independence of the US government-funded news organization. Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara announced they were le Read More...
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects o Read More...
Kathmandu, June 15 Nepali Congress today condemned the rape of a woman in a quarantine centre in Kailali district and demanded stern punishment against those involved in the crime. Issuing a press statement today, the Nepali Congress said it was important for the government to take the respons Read More...