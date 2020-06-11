Kathmandu markets to reopen today, pvt vehicles to ply

KATHMANDU, JUNE 10
The government has decided to ease the lockdown starting tomorrow in lowrisk areas, including Kathmandu valley, by allowing markets to reopen and private vehicles to ply while adopting effective precautions against COVID-19.
The Cabinet meeting today decided to make the lockdown flexible and give momentum to economic and market activities that have been halted completely since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown on March 24 to prevent the spread of the virus.
Though Cabinet ministers were reluctant to comment on the decisions taken by the council of ministers today, sources confirmed that a decision had been taken to ease the lockdown from tomorrow.
While retail and wholesale markets will be allowed to open ensuring that necessary precautions have been adopted against the pandemic, private vehicles will be allowed to ply on odd-even basis, according to sources.
Chief Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi said the government would announce the details of the Cabinet decisions taken today and the modality of the lockdown only tomorrow.
The government has been facing complaints of loss of business, income and even lives due to harsh restrictions on public movement since more than two-and-ahalf months. As the government was dilly-dallying to ease the lockdown amid spike in the number of cases of people testing positive for COVID-19, people had even started defying the lockdown in the valley. However, the police administration has been cracking down on those defying the lockdown.
Even private sector representatives had expressed reservations against the continuous extension of the lockdown and had requested the government to change the modality and allow markets and businesses to resume operations gradually.
Though the government has already allowed priority industries to operate ensuring necessary precautions, industrialists have been complaining that they are not in a position to properly operate their factories due to restrictions on mobility — both of people and transportation.
On May 30, the government had extended the nationwide lockdown for the seventh time till June 14.
DHANGADHI: Police in Kailali district on Tuesday night arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping three teenage girls. The arrested have been identified as Sandeep Thakulla (18), Deepak Budha (21), Dambar Thakulla (19) and Deepak Thakulla (20). All three victims are aged 14 years. Acting Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 9 While the government has already submitted the details of hundreds of Nepalis seeking immediate evacuation from Australia, a Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) aircraft returned from Canberra today carrying just 11 Nepali nationals. “It was basically a rescue flight,” said Read More...
LONDON: It's an issue that's been argued about for months, both by experts and by people strolling through parks all over the world: Can people who don't feel sick spread the coronavirus, and if so should we all be wearing masks to stop it? Even the World Health Organization can't seem to get it Read More...
Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir prevented lung disease in macaque monkeys infected with the new coronavirus, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Tuesday. The findings were first reported in April by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a "preprint, Read More...
HOUSTON: George Floyd was fondly remembered Tuesday as “Big Floyd” — a father and brother, athlete and neighborhood mentor, and now a catalyst for change — at a funeral for the black man whose death has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice. More than 500 m Read More...
ALBANY: New York state lawmakers repealed a decades-old law Tuesday that has kept law enforcement officers’ disciplinary records secret, spurred by the national uproar over the death of George Floyd. The measure to make officers’ records and misconduct complaints public is among several polic Read More...
Kathmandu, June 9 Chakra Bahadur Khatri, a resident of Halesi Tuwachung Municipality, Khotang, was released today in the presence of member of the National Human Rights Commission Govinda Sharma Poudyal as per the June 5 directive order issued by the Supreme Court to the Government of Nepal. I Read More...
Kathmandu, June 9 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed a charge-sheet at the Special Court against Rajendra Kafle, a surveyor at Bhaktapur-based Survey Office, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth around Rs 54.3 million. Kafle managed to di Read More...