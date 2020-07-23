Vehicular movement resumes in full swing in Kathmandu valley

KATHMANDU, JULY 22
Kathmandu valley today saw heavy vehicular movement after the government decided to lift the nationwide lockdown.
Majority of businesses will, however, remain shut at least up to August 17.
With the decision to lift the lockdown, people staying inside their homes for the last four months have started going back to work.
Most of the shops, business houses, showrooms, and some eateries have also opened in the valley.
Hard-hit businesses such as public-transportation, domestic and international flights, tourism sector, hotels, restaurants, trekking, travel and mountaineering businesses and educational institutions will be allowed to come into operation only from August 17. People’s movement has increased in the valley mostly because of these businesses.
Similarly, the entertainment sector such as cinema halls, dance bars, clubs, gymnasiums and health clubs will remain shut.
Demonstrations, conferences, religious gatherings will also continue to remain shut. Despite the closure of all these businesses, a good number of people are seen in the streets of the valley in recent days.
Due to increased movement of people and vehicles, Koteshwor-Jadibuti road, Chabahil-Gausala, Thapathali area, Singhadurbar, Balaju and other places have seen traffic congestion, said traffic police.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
