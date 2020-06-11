Kathmandu, June 11
Kathmandu takes to streets demanding better handling of crisis
KATHMANDU, JUNE 9 The swift and massive shock of the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown measures to contain it have plunged the global economy into a severe contraction. According to World Bank forecasts, global economy will shrink by 5.2 per cent this year. That would represent deepest recessi Read More...
KATHMANDU: It is a rare sight to see the otherwise most crowded areas in the capital -- Asan, Thamel and New Road -- with little to no people. There are no customers even in some of the shops that are open from time to time. Even those who have a shop beside the roads are disappointed that customers Read More...
TOKYO: Naomi Osaka, the world's highest paid sportswoman, says the voices of prominent athletes can be more influential than those of politicians and is determined that hers will be heard on the subject of racial injustice. The two-times Grand Slam champion has faced a backlash on social medi Read More...
POKHARA: Two lives were lost in a landslide caused by the rain last night in Kotgaun, Raghuganga Rural Municipality, Myagdi district. Grandmother Hamaya Sherpunja (50) and her granddaughter Simran Chhantyal (4) were buried under the mass of earth that slid from atop late at around 11:00 pm while Read More...
At least 7,245,807 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 410,307 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. DEATHS AND Read More...
MUMBAI: Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing a second procedure on his right knee, the 20-times Grand Slam singles champion said on Wednesday. Federer struggled with injury at this year's Australian Open in Melbourne, where he lost in the semi-finals to eventua Read More...
BEIJING: Flooding in south and central China has caused more than a dozen deaths and forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, the government said Wednesday. About 228,000 people have had to seek emergency shelter due to flooding since June 2, the Ministry of Emergency Management s Read More...
KARACHI: Pakistani rescuers recovered nine more bodies from beneath the rubble of a building that collapsed earlier this week in the southern port city of Karachi, bringing the death toll to 22, officials said Wednesday. There are fears there may be more bodies. The building collapsed on Sunday a Read More...