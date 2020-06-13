Voting underway as HoR readies to pass constitution amendment bill

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The House of Representatives (HoR) is presently putting to vote government’s Constitution (2nd amendment) Bill, 2077.

This bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map.

It needs two-third majority to pass the Bill.

The major opposition parties including Nepali Congress (NC), Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) have already decided to vote in favour of the Bill.

Meanwhile, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota urged MPs to maintain social distancing while casting their votes as a precautionary step against COVID-19 transmission.

