Weather expected to gradually improve from tomorrow

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The weather which has been affected due to influence of the westerly wind since few days will start improving from Saturday, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

The impact of the Westerly wind will gradually disappear from tonight and the weather will become clear throughout the country from tomorrow, Meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar said adding there is less chance of rainfall as this weather system has started to exit from the western part of the country.

As per the weather update shared by the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley today is 8.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature in Jumla was minus 0.5 degrees Celsius while the highest minimum temperature in Janakpur was 15.2 degrees Celsius.

