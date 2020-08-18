THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of security agencies and Chief District Officers of the three districts of Kathmandu valley on Tuesday has decided to issue prohibitory orders on movement of people and vehicles in the valley.

The prohibitory order has been issued to discourage unwarranted movement of people in order to control the increasing spread of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Movement of all vehicles except those providing emergency services will be halted, a home ministry source stated.

The government on Tuesday had decided to accord discretionary powers to Chief District Officers do decide on imposition of prohibitory orders or curfew if needed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

