Yenyā in lockdown: Silent celebration of miniature Kumari, Pulukishi

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 3
A representative idol of the Living Goddess Kumari is placed inside a miniature chariot on Wednesday. Kumari Jatra, the chariot procession of the Kumari — one of the most sought-after events during Yenyā — will be missed this year as pandemic-lockdown in the valley prohibits people from gathering for events.
Also seen in the pictures is the Pulukishi ‘White Elephant’ which is believed to be the vehicle of Lord Indra.
See the pictures clicked by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times
