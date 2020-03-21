THT Online

KATHMANDU: Police have arrested a youth for allegedly spreading rumours on social media regarding COVID-19 cases being hidden by a hospital in Kathmandu.

Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police arrested Bibek Thapa Magar (20), of Ramechhap district, currently residing in Sipadol of Bhaktapur, informed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nabindra Aryal, spokesperson at the Bureau.

Thapa Magar was arrested for allegedly spreading false information and causing public fear amidst the rising threat of COVID-19 in the country.

SSP Aryal said, Thapa Magar was found to be running an online portal (jhorley.com) without registering at the Press Council and Department of Information and Broadcasting, which should have been the standard procedure.

He added that an investigation has been initiated into the case.

Audiotapes were found rotating on social media from early Saturday morning claiming that eight people who tested positive for coronavirus infection had been admitted to Norvic International Hospital. The hospital categorically denied the rumour and demanded action be against those involved.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook