Youths helping birds, animals quench thirst in valley

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 8

Under the scorching sun during summer and dry winter, many birds and animals in the cities desperately look for water sources to quench their thirst, but they get none. To address the water woes of these birds and animals, some animal right activists and youths have taken initiative to manage water pots at more than 200 spots in Kathmandu valley.

Jal, a city-based animal welfare environmental project, has in the past nine months installed water pots on the utility poles in Maharajgunj, Lainchaur, Sanepa, Lagankhel, Kumari Pati and Bhatbheteni area. These water pots provide drinking water to stray animals (especially dogs) and urban birds.

According to Pema Chhewang Sherpa of the Everest Awakening, Jal has installed several water pots in Kathmandu ensuring that these voiceless animals don’t get dehydrated.

The initiative has ensured that several stray animals roaming in the vicinity in search for water, come and quench their thirst.

“As they are thirsty, hundreds of stray animals die due to the scorching heat and lack of access to clean drinking water,” Sherpa, who along with Jesse Paris Smith from Everest Awakening supported the project, said.

“Our project provides drinking water for stray animals like dogs, cats, cows etc at various nooks and corners across the city,” she added.

Kathmandu-based artist Samir Hamal, who is coordinating the Jal project, shared that the unique water pots help all street animals and birds to quench their thirst.

“We have designed the water pots for the first time in Nepal that can be installed on utility poles in different parts of the city and can be refilled regularly,” he said.

Hamal also shared that their target was to install water pots in such a way that no birds and animals in the valley had to fly or walk more than 100 metres in search of water.

According to Sherpa, there are over 25,000 street dogs in Kathmandu. “Jal is a pioneer in launching effort to have a sustained campaign where we would be able to actually measure the result of the efforts,” he added.

“Timely refilling and maintenance have been managed by local philanthropists and animal lovers.”

Sherpa and Hamal requested the Kathmandu residents to come forward and help the street animals. “Reduce, reuse, and recycle the plastic bottles has been a national mantra for decades,” they said, adding, “It would be a noble effort to raise the collective carbon footprint awareness.”

The project also focused on creating a sustainable recycling system and working with locals to aware them about the impact of global climate crisis, Sherpa shared.

A version of this article appears in print on February 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook