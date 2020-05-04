Give your skin attention even if you’re not going anywhere

Reena Chikanbanjar

Besides essential service providers, the majority of us are confined indoors during this lockdown and many of us are probably not going outside much. Although less exposure to pollution and sunlight along with low to no makeup may have some positive impact on your skin during the lockdown, dermatologists suggest taking care of your skin even if you are staying indoors.

As per Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetician at Nepal Mediciti Hospital Dr Uma Keyal, staying indoors has positive effects on the skin which would have reduced usual problems of your face. “But, one should not forget to follow daily skincare routine. You have to at least wash your face every morning and evening with a facewash for your skin type, moisturise, apply sunscreen during day hours, and a face serum before going to bed,” says Dr Keyal.

Many people may think they do not need to apply sunscreen as they are not going outside in the sunlight, but Dr Keyal says UVA rays also travel into the house and there are indoor sources of ultraviolet (UV) rays such as TV, computer and mobile phones. “Exposure to UV rays even for a short time like while hanging your washed clothes to dry in the sun harm your skin. So, you should not forget daily skincare routine,” she says.

Dr Keyal says, ideally one should reapply sunscreen every two to four hours, and applying sunscreen becomes more important if you are doing sweat breaking activities and working in contact with water since UV rays exposure doubles in such situations. “However, if you are not much exposed to sun or cannot apply sunscreen frequently, it is recommended to repeat applying it at least in the afternoon,” she informs.

Using a scrub to exfoliate face should also a part of skincare routine. “But, using scrub frequently can pose a negative effect on face as it loses moisture resulting in dry and irritated skin,” she warns and advises to use scrub once a month for people with normal skin, and twice a month for people with oily skin.

Home remedies

Dr Keyal, says, “At-home remedies could be done but as they are not researched properly and with little knowledge about proper amount and duration, they would not give you the desired result despite using good ingredients. For example, aloe vera is good for skin, but many people have suffered skin dryness and irritation on using raw aloe vera directly on their face. So, you have to be cautious while using natural remedies.” She suggests using products advised by doctors as they consist of a proper mixture of ingredients needed for skin as per skin type and duration for using it.

She says a balanced diet and drinking sufficient water is another important thing, not only to keep skin healthy and hydrated but also for overall health. “Consuming antioxidant-rich foods, green tea and lukewarm water is good for your skin which helps to lock in the moisture,” she says adding Vitamin A, C and E are good for skin, but it is better to get all essential nutrients including these vitamins.

Effects of mask

Masks have become a must these days, but many may be experiencing the side effects of wearing it.

“Our facial skin is more sensitive than other parts and when a mask continually rubs against your skin, it leads to friction and irritation.

Wearing a mask may be itchy, and when sweat and dirt add up, that leads to skin irritation, dermatitis and allergies,” says Dr Keyal.

As such problems occur more with people with dry skin, she advises keeping skin moisturised. “One should clean face frequently followed by moisturising it. If rashes start to appear on face, you should apply medicine taking advice from a doctor,” she says.

