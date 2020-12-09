1,056 new cases recorded on Wednesday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 244,433

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,056 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 244,433.
Of the new cases, 386 are females while 670 are males. In the last 24 hours, 496 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley.
Likewise, 1,483 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 230,537 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 94.3 percent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 12,245.
Meanwhile, 14 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,651.
According to the health ministry, 6,286 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,805,972 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 525 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 243,377 with 1,382 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 68 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.5 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 47 million people have recovered from the disease while around 19 million cases are still active.
