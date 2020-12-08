1,382 new cases recorded on Tuesday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 243,377

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 1,382 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 243,377.
Of the total cases, 546 are females while 836 are males. In the last 24 hours, 594 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley.
Likewise, 1,621 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 229,054 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 94.1 percent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 12,686.
Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,637.
According to the health ministry, 8,947 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,799,686 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 523 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 241,995 with 1,014 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 67 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.5 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 46 million people have recovered from the disease while around 19 million cases are still active.
