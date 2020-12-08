23 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,637

KATHMANDU: Twenty-three more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,637.
Meanwhile, 1,382 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 243,377.
More than 67 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 1.5 million people have lost their lives.
On Monday, twenty individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.
